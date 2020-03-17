Chrissy Teigen Roasts John Legend During His Instagram Live Concert as Luna Makes an Appearance!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are entertaining us all as we self-quarantine and practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legend put on an Instagram Live concert on Tuesday, and not surprisingly, his wife kept viewers laughing with her antics. Teigen appeared in a hair wrap and a towel -- noting that this is "what fans wanted her to wear" after she asked them earlier on Twitter -- and drank rosé as 41-year-old Legend sang some of his biggest hits while playing the piano. Legend even took requests, including the Vanderpump Rules theme song from Andy Cohen, as well as The Office theme song from Mindy Kaling.

hi guys! getting ready for today’s live concert sponsored by jd power’s associates™️I need your help picking an outfit. Poll to come. Please look at the 4 before you vote!! pic.twitter.com/ZhU4wf09x4 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Teigen sat on top of the piano and spilled some personal stories about her husband's hit songs, including the time Legend broke up with her and she sat front row at his concert and cried. Meanwhile, Legend said that his song, "Good Morning," was one of the first songs he wrote about Teigen and it was about "waking up and doing it."

Teigen was hilarious throughout, at one point, putting on deodorant and insisting that it wasn't an ad for Secret deodorant.

"You guys always think the worst of me," she said before launching into an impromptu jingle about Secret deodorant. "Why would I need to do a deodorant ad?"

The couple's adorable daughter, 3-year-old Luna, later made an appearance and grabbed for Teigen's wine, though Legend didn't miss a beat and handed her his glass of water instead -- all while impressively playing the piano. Luna requested her dad play "Beauty and the Beast," which he obliged, and she also requested his song, "Preach," which she happily danced along to.

During his concert, Legend announced that he'll be coming out with new music this year and even previewed one of the songs, though noted that he obviously can't film any music videos during this time. Of course, Teigen didn't miss the opportunity to roast him, joking during his announcement that his number of viewers went down. Legend also joked that there might be a "Corona baby boom" and his music could help people out, though Teigen insisted there was no way the two are having a third child after Luna and their 1-year-old son, Miles.

The couple ended the concert with a plea to be kind to the elderly, for people to not hoard when out shopping and to continue to practice social distancing with other's safety in mind. Legend closed the concert with his mega hit, "All of Me" -- which is famously about Teigen -- though Teigen admitted she is no longer moved by the song.

"People always ask me if I just sob to this song," she said. "The first time, he whispered in my ear and I cried, but now, it's everyone's song, which is great, but no, I do not cry."

Teigen said she'll be doing her own Instagram Live later on Tuesday through her CravingsbyChrissyTeigen account.

"Taking a brief hiatus to get more drunk and will be live on the cravingsbychrissyteigen insta shortly!" she tweeted.

Taking a brief hiatus to get more drunk and will be live on the cravingsbychrissyteigen insta shortly! https://t.co/pVxUa6o0vG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2020

