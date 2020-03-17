'Batwoman' Production Assistant Paralyzed in On-Set Accident

The CW’s Batwoman series starring Ruby Rose has suffered a major setback after a production assistant was left paralyzed following a recent on-set accident. Amanda Smith has undergone emergency spinal surgery to repair the damage, but it’s unclear at this time if it was successful.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to provide financial support for Smith, she was seriously injured after “the bucket of a lift lowered onto her head… She is currently paralyzed and cannot feel anything from the waist down, however we are holding out hope that with time and rehabilitation, she might regain sensations in her legs.”

The accident happened on Wednesday, March 11 and since then, ET has learned that production on the superhero series has halted due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

“A valued member of the Batwoman production team was recently injured during the preparation of a filming location in Vancouver. Our thoughts are with her for a speedy recovery,” a statement from Warner Bros. Television reads. “We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts and employees.”

Regarding the shutdown, which has affected all The CW series, “Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” another statement to ET reads. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

As of Tuesday, over $70,000 has been donated to Smith’s GoFundMe page, which has a goal of $100,000.

Smith’s injury is the latest on the Batwoman set. Last September, Rose revealed that she had to undergo surgery after on-set injuries left her facing possible paralysis.

“To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed,” she shared. “I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal cord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms. Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt.”

