Patton Oswalt Delivers Stand-Up Set From His Front Yard Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Patton Oswalt is doing what he can to keep himself -- and others -- entertained amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian took to Twitter on Monday to share a stand-up set he delivered from his front yard. His wife, Meredith Salenger, films him as he cracks jokes to his neighbors.

"All right, folks. Thanks for staying in tonight. I hope you guys are isolating and securing in place," Oswalt begins. "This COVID-19, I tell ya. I didn't see COVID 1 through 18, so I don't really know what this is all about."

"But hey, you know, great time to catch up on your streaming stuff," Oswalt continues. The camera pans over to two of the actor's neighbors watching his performance from across the street. Oswalt's daughter, Alice, plays outside, hilariously heckling her father from feet away.

"You suck!" the 10-year-old yells.

Oswalt concludes his set, "All right, let's uh... you know, folks, let's be sure to tip your food delivery people, but don't touch them. Don't touch them. And... I'll be here for another 40 minutes."

The actor captioned his video, "Watching the videos from Italy Flag of Italy inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine."

Watching the videos from Italy 🇮🇹 inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ohrsBtuqzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2020

The bit got a big stamp of approval from Jay Leno, who texted Oswalt, "Very funny!!!!!!"

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was declared a pandemic last week. Since, stars have done what they can to encourage fans to stay home and protect themselves and others from the virus, which can be fatal in the most extreme cases.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Sunday that businesses that serve the public -- including bars, nightclubs, gyms and movie theaters -- will be closed. Similar to New York City, L.A. restaurants are limited to delivery, takeout and drive-thru options.

Celebs like Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the disease. See more in the video below.

