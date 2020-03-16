Nikki and Brie Bella Show Off Their Baby Bumps in Bikinis While Social Distancing

The Bella twins aren't taking any chances during the coronavirus outbreak as they both are going through their pregnancies. Luckily, the celebrity sisters live next door to one another so they can still spend time together while social distancing themselves from others.

On Sunday, Brie Bella posted a photo of herself and sister Nikki Bella posing in bikinis while touching their bare growing baby bumps.

"Best thing about having your sister as your next door neighbor is hibernating together," Brie wrote. "Catching up on mediation and quality time. Finding calm in the midst of chaos. Sending love and light to my #BellaArmy ✨💛."

Nikki, who previously had the flu in the early stages of her pregnancy, also opened up in her own post with videos of Brie and her daughter, Birdie, and PDA pics with her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev.

"In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important," she wrote. "Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately. I have been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my mediation, reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time."

She went on to note that she and Brie have canceled many events surrounding their professional life, writing, "This is a time to sacrifice and help."

Last week, the Bella twins, 36, opened up about being scared of the COVID-19's ongoing spread during an appearance on The Talk.

"I know for Brie and I, we both we're terrified," Nikki admitted at the time. "Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B, and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible. I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu."

"And now that this is happening, I just know, just even being pregnant our systems are lower. We can catch things a lot easier," she continued. "And I just encourage people, if you are sick, stay at home."

