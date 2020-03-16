Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The actor shared the news on Twitter on Monday, explaining that while he doesn't have any symptoms, he decided to get tested after realizing he had been exposed to someone who had tested positive. He found out about that person's diagnosis on Friday, and immediately quarantined himself, he shared in a video.

Elba captioned the video, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic."

The Thor star's wife, Sabrina, has yet to be tested for coronvirus, he revealed.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Elba's diagnosis is the latest in a string of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed they were diagnosed with the flu-like virus -- which can be fatal in the most extreme cases -- last Wednesday.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote at the time.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Arnold Schwarzenegger and His Mini Pony and Donkey Urge Seniors to Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Biggest Cancellations Due to Coronavirus Concerns So Far

'Today' Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus as Al Roker and Craig Melvin Take Morning Off