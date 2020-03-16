Hilary Duff Calls Out ‘Young Millennial A**holes’ for ‘Going Out and Partying’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hilary Duff is not impressed with those ignoring the serious nature of the coronavirus outbreak. The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a message to her followers.

"To all you young millennial a**holes that keep going out and partying, go home, stop killing old people, please," she said in one clip, looking very serious.

“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out and partying: GO HOME. Stop killing old people please.” - Hilary Duff pic.twitter.com/CE8O8Tvf1X — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 16, 2020

It seems Duff is already getting stir crazy herself. Prior to her message to those going out, she also asked her fans for suggestions for staying in.

"Guys, what shows to watch right now? We finished Love Is Blind. It was amazing," she said of the popular Netflix reality series. "But what are we going to do? I'm not excited about anything right now. Do we dare watch Game of Thrones again? Maybe. Are we going to be stuck at home that long? Maybe."

She also shared a sweet video of her 1-year-old daughter, Banks, playing with a book of sounds on the floor of her home.

Several days before her videos, Duff also shared a message about COVID-19 testing, writing, "These are scary times. We all have to stay calm but be smart. Take the precautions to stay healthy and keep our mothers and fathers and grandparents risk low until this passes. Love to all."

Duff is one of many celebs calling for their followers to take the outbreak seriously. Watch the clip below for more:

