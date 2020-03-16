Courteney Cox's TikTok Dance Routine Leaves Matthew Perry Confused

Courteney Cox has no problem getting others to social distance themselves from her amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 55-year-old Friends star pulled a real Monica over the weekend, busting out her dance moves for the "Why Is Everything Chrome" dance challenge on TikTok.

"Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarentine," she captioned a video of herself doing the challenge, referencing her 15-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, and her longtime love, Johnny McDaid.

Cox got some love from some of her celebrity pals after posting the challenge on Instagram. Reese Witherspoon wrote, "shake it!", while Selma Blair commented, "I am seriously jealous of your moves."

However, not everyone was on board with the dance. Matthew Perry, who played Cox's on-screen husband, Chandler Bing, on Friends, commented on the post, writing: "Hi honey, what the hell just happened?"

This isn't the first time that Cox has tried her hand at TikTok. Back in January, she posted a video doing a choreographed dance with Coco, writing, "Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics."

