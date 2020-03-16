Colton Underwood Shares Cassie Randolph Got Stung by a Stingray After 'Quick Trip' Out of Isolation

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph will be staying indoors for a bit.

The former Bachelor revealed on Instagram on Monday that during his and Randolph's "quick trip" out of isolation on Sunday, she was stung by a stingray. Underwood -- who shared a video of Randolph's brutal reaction to the painful injury -- said he considers the incident a "warning shot to get back inside" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"While we were in isolation yesterday we decided to take a quick trip to the ocean and swim. It was cut short after a sting ray stung @cassierandolph in the foot," he wrote. "Mother Nature sent us a warning shot to get back inside 😉 I tried to take her mind off of it by playing UNO (It did not work). Thank you all for your prayers and concerns... after about 5 hours of pain and a weird reaction to the venom...Cass is doing much better ♥️ stay safe y’all!"

Randolph also opened up about her injury on her Instagram.

"Welp, sm content is gonna be kinda limited with all our social distancing so here is a painful video of how I spent the majority of my day yesterday... after 2 days in the house, we decided to go play in the waves (don’t worry, the beach is pretty empty) and I got stung by a stingray. SO PAINFUL," she began. "My brother has been stung a few times, so we knew what to do, but true to myself I had an allergic reaction to the venom (if a bad reaction is unlikely to occur, it occurs to me... I’m a magnet 🥺)."

"I spent 5 hours in excruciating pain. This video is Colt trying to distract me at hour 2 with UNO.... ended up in the ER after getting hives and my entire leg was swelling," she continued. "I’m fine now, got medication and my swelling is slowly subsiding."

The California native concluded: "The most ironic part of all this: the hospital floor had STINGRAY artwork everywhere 🤔🙄 (swipe to see) oh, and to the lifeguard that was announcing (exact words) 'surfers and swimmers, there are many stingrays out there, you WILL get stung, you WILL be in pain, and your day WILL be ruined'...I will heed your warning next time. Ps. thank you to my fam for taking care of me ❤️ @michellerandolph @amyrandolph3 @landonrandolph @mattrandolph1 @colesilva49 @anniesilvawarner P.s.s. @coltonunderwood thanks for offering to suck the venom out of my foot even though I wanted to kill you in that moment."

In Los Angeles, just a short drive from Randolph's native Huntington Beach, Mayor Eric Garcetti urged the public to practice social isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, and announced that businesses that serve the public -- including bars, nightclubs, gyms and movie theaters -- will be closed. Similar to New York City, L.A. restaurants are limited to delivery, takeout and drive-thru options.

Many Hollywood productions have been canceled or postponed. See more in the video below.

