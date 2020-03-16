Amy Adams Joins Instagram for a Good Cause With Jennifer Garner's Help

Amy Adams is using her voice and that of her entire family for a good cause! The 45-year-old Oscar nominee joined Instagram with the help of her pal, Jennifer Garner, her 9-year-old daughter, Aviana, and her husband, Darren Le Gallo. She created the account to help children struggling due to school closures across the country surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

"I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time," Adams wrote on her new account on Monday. "My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️)."

Garner and Adams also appeared in a joint video on Garner's account in promotion of the new initiative.

"Thirty million children rely on school for food, and with school closures across the country, these children are extra vulnerable," Adams explained.

"There is so much goodness and love in the world!" Garner continued.

"And we can get through this together," Adams concluded.

For her first book selection, Adams chose a very special story -- The Dragon Princess -- which was written by her daughter and illustrated by her husband. She shares the beautiful homemade book with the camera throughout her reading.

With celebrities and members of the public alike testing positive for coronavirus and millions of others practicing social distancing and quarantining, here's the latest with the outbreak:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Leave Hospital 5 Days After Announcing Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Amy Adams Makes Rare Outing With 9-Year-Old Daughter Aviana, Husband Darren Le Gallo: Pics