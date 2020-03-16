Amy Adams Joins Instagram for a Good Cause With Jennifer Garner's Help
Amy Adams is using her voice and that of her entire family for a good cause! The 45-year-old Oscar nominee joined Instagram with the help of her pal, Jennifer Garner, her 9-year-old daughter, Aviana, and her husband, Darren Le Gallo. She created the account to help children struggling due to school closures across the country surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
"I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time," Adams wrote on her new account on Monday. "My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️)."
I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time. My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️). THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom. If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. #SAVEWITHSTORIES
Garner and Adams also appeared in a joint video on Garner's account in promotion of the new initiative.
"Thirty million children rely on school for food, and with school closures across the country, these children are extra vulnerable," Adams explained.
"There is so much goodness and love in the world!" Garner continued.
"And we can get through this together," Adams concluded.
For her first book selection, Adams chose a very special story -- The Dragon Princess -- which was written by her daughter and illustrated by her husband. She shares the beautiful homemade book with the camera throughout her reading.
With celebrities and members of the public alike testing positive for coronavirus and millions of others practicing social distancing and quarantining, here's the latest with the outbreak:
