Simone Biles Fires Back at USA Gymnastics for Birthday Tribute Amid Larry Nassar Settlement

Simone Biles is speaking her mind.

The Olympic gymnast turned 23 on Saturday, and while she was flooded with well wishes from fans and friends, there was one birthday tribute she didn't enjoy.

In a tweet honoring Biles' special day, USA Gymnastics wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history! ✨🎉🥇👑."

Biles fired back, "How about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation."

The investigation Biles is referring to is likely about Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who is serving a life sentence on charges of child pornography and sexual misconduct after more than 150 women and girls -- including Biles -- said he sexually abused them.

Earlier this year, USA Gymnastics offered the victims of Nassar a $215 million settlement -- divided between 517 athletes who have sued the organization -- as part of a plan to exit bankruptcy. Biles has been an outspoken critic of USA Gymnastics, tweeting in response to the settlement in February, "Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors and I do.”

how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 14, 2020

On Instagram, Biles proudly embraced birthday tributes written to her by friends, and posted about being ready to take on the next year.

"Okuuuuurrr ready for my jordan year! 23🎉," she captioned a cute shot of herself on Saturday.

Biles is currently preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which officials have said hasn't been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak. See more in the video below.

