Matthew Broderick Says His Sister Is on the Road to a 'Full Recovery' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Matthew Broderick's sister, Janet, seems to be on the road to a full recovery after testing positive for coronavirus, his rep tells ET. The news comes days after it was revealed that Janet was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was being treated for a form of pneumonia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, California.

"My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet," Broderick said in a statement to ET on Sunday. "I'm happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai."

A statement released last week by the All Saints Episcopal Church of Beverly Hills -- where Janet is a pastor -- revealed she recently returned from an annual conference of Episcopalians in Louisville, Kentucky, and fell ill soon after.

"Since becoming ill, Janet has received treatment for what her doctors believed was a viral syndrome. Their assessment was that her illness did not warrant further concern," the statement explained.

According to the statement, doctors reassessed their opinion when news broke that another attendee at the conference had tested positive for the illness. Janet then sought further treatment and evaluation at Cedars.

"After an initial assessment, she was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation. At that point, her care team moved forward with a test for COVID-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus," the statement continued. "Janet's current condition is stable and she is being treated for a severe form of pneumonia. She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctors’ prognosis is for a complete and full recovery."

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are also recovering after their recent coronavirus diagnosis.

