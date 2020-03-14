Tyler Cameron Jokes About 'Bachelor' Peter Weber's Broken Engagement

On Feb. 18, Tyler Cameron made an innocent joke about his friend, Peter Weber, ending his season of The Bachelor without a fiancée -- and on Tuesday, that unintentional premonition came true.

Cameron took to Twitter on Friday to comment on how his previous post "really aged well." His Feb. 18 tweet reads, "Spoiler alert: leaked photo of Peter seen with his arm wrapped around his fiancé." The accompanying pic is one of Weber with his arm curved in the air (where Cameron joked his ladylove should be). The snap was taken during the pilot's attempt at basketball drills during his Alabama hometown date with Madison Prewett.

This tweet really aged well... https://t.co/1pbatR0rEX — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) March 13, 2020

As fans saw on Tuesday's season finale of The Bachelor, Weber did propose during his season -- to finalist Hannah Ann Sluss. However, the pair broke things off in January, after which he pursued a relationship with his runner-up, Prewett.

It wasn't the first time a Bachelor had pulled a switcheroo (in fact, Arie Luynedyk Jr. pulled one just two seasons earlier, in 2018), but unfortunately for Weber, his new romance didn't last. His mother, Barbara Weber, made headlines for her strong disapproval of her son's relationship with Prewett on Tuesday's After the Final Rose. Barb stood her ground, and on Thursday night, Weber announced he and Prewett had broken up.

Cameron and Weber became friends while competing for Hannah Brown's heart on her season of The Bachelorette last year. While the former pageant queen ended her season single, she considered giving things another shot with both Cameron and Weber. She appeared on the first two episodes of Weber's Bachelor season in January, before deciding to end things for good -- but reignited romance rumors with Cameron as she was spotted in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, last weekend.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison recently told ET that he wouldn't be shocked if Cameron and Brown got back together. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor's Madison Prewett Cuddles Up to Selena Gomez in Game Night Pic

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Says Mom Barb Didn't Play a Part in His Breakup With Madison

Peter Weber Makes History With Shortest 'Bachelor' Relationship: The 11 Quickest Splits in the Franchise