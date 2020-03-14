Reign Disick Tries to Get Mom Kourtney Kardashian to Drink Soap From Her Sick Bed

Dr. Reign Disick? Kourtney Kardashian was feeling under the weather on Friday night so her 5-year-old son, Reign, decided to whip up a remedy for his bed-ridden mom.

"I'm making this for my mom. It makes her not sick anymore, and it's for when you're sick," the precious Reign says in a clip on Kourtney's Instagram Story.

"What's inside?" The 40-year-old reality star asks her son.

"I don't know because I just forgot," he adorably replies.

The skeptical Kourtney notes that the concoction smells like soap, but Reign insists, "Just drink it, it won't eat like soap."

After some more prodding Kourtney maintains that the drink is "definitely soap."

Finally, Reign admits, "I was kidding, mom. It was soap, glitter, and shower water."

"What! And you want me to drink this?" Kourtney says.

Kourtney doesn't show her face in the clip, but the mother of three definitely sounds hoarse while speaking. She also posted a photo of herself watching movies in bed, writing, "Not leaving my bed. Send favorite movies."

Kourtney didn't elaborate on her illness, but her younger sister, Kim Kardashian West, has previously opened up about taking precautions against the recent coronavirus outbreak, sharing videos of herself sanitizing and working with a doctor to touch feet instead of shaking hands or bumping elbows as a greeting. For more on how coronavirus has affected celebs, watch the clip below:

