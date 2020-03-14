Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis Mocks Ex Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Season and She Fires Back

If there's one thing Bachelorette Clare Crawley is not here for, it's people poking fun at her age. The 38-year-old upcoming Bachelorette has spoken out in the past about ageist comments she received, but on Saturday, Clare clapped back when her ex Juan Pablo Galavis made some pointed comments about the age of the contestants vying for her heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

"I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s... I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch," Juan Pablo, who dated Clare in 2014 on his season of The Bachelor, tweeted.

When one fan wrote he was jealous of Clare's search for love, he replied, "Jealous? I just see it FASCINATING..."

The comments didn't sit well with Clare who quickly replied, "And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness..."

Juan Pablo then tried to backtrack, replying, "Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare..."

I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s... I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch. — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 14, 2020

And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness... — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) March 14, 2020

Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare... — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 14, 2020

Clare epically told Juan Pablo off during his season of The Bachelor after he said he regretted having sex with her in the ocean.

Clare has spoken to ET in the past about combatting those who think she's too old to be in the Bachelor Nation franchise.

"In my eyes, to lean towards more of the older crowd is more appropriate because you see these girls that are 21, 22 and at that age … I didn't even know myself at that age, so how do you expect to be ready for a relationship?" Clare told ET in 2018. "But the funny thing is I find the backlash is more for the older crowd, for the people like me that people are going, 'Why are you still doing this? You're 36!'"

Filming for Clare's season of The Bachelorette has been halted due to the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Speaks Out After Her Season Is Postponed

Tyler Cameron's Best Friend Is a Contestant on Clare Crawley's 'The Bachelorette'

Meet the Men Vying for Clare Crawley's Heart on 'The Bachelorette'