North West Shows Off Her Moves in New Dance Video With Kid Rapper That Girl Lay Lay

North West is hanging out with one of her rap idols. The 6-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West took to TikTok on Thursday, where she was hanging out with 11-year-old rapper That Girl Lay Lay, whose real name is Alaya High.

"Hey y’all!! North west and i are hanging out today!!!! check out our tiktok!❤️" Lay Lay posted on Instagram, along with one of their videos.

Kim commented on the post with a series of heart emojis.

In the 15-second clip, Nori jumps around in an oversized blue sweatshirt, rocks pigtail buns and isn't afraid to get up close and personal with the camera. The girls dance and jam out to Lay Lay's 2019 song, "Mama."

North's mom, Kim, revealed that she's a fan of Lay Lay's earlier this month after North performed at her dad's Paris Fashion Week Yeezy show. When the family of 4-year-old rapper ZaZa pointed out that North performed her song without giving credit, Kim replied, "We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too! Today's performance of North's remix of ZaZa's song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon."

In February at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Kim told ET that North has a private TikTok account.

"North has a private TikTok account so we do lots of TikToks together," Kim told ET at the time. "She puts them in drafts, she's not allowed to post them, but we have lots of TikToks."

