Kenny Chesney postpones upcoming shows in Texas due to coronavirus concerns

(KSAT) – Kenny Chesney is no longer performing in the Alamo City in May due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus epidemic.

The country singer announced Thursday he is postponing several of his upcoming 2020 Chillaxification Tour shows, including his performances scheduled in Houston, Arlington, and San Antonio.

“You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences,” Chesney said in a press release. “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing.”

As of Thursday, seven stadiums and four amphitheaters have postponed Chesney’s upcoming concerts. Chesney’s team says they hope to have new performance dates scheduled in the next six weeks.

Kenny Chesney coming to San Antonio in 2020 for Chillaxification tour

Those that are unable to attend Chesney’s shows will be refunded, according to a press release.

Chesney’s team released a written statement:

Nobody wants to get out there for these shows more than I do. We’ve started rehearsals; everything is loaded in – and the band sounds great. Music is medicine when your soul or your heart need healing, but I don’t want my music to put anyone at risk. So, I promise: we are going to work as quickly as we can to sort out what we can and can’t do in terms of these dates. We’re going to cross our fingers this pandemic will resolve as some of the experts have suggested, and we hope to kick off the tour May 30th at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, a venue we’ve played since 2005. But mostly, I hope this virus is contained, and the suffering and deaths are kept to the fewest possible people.

The postponed dates of Chesney’s tour includes:

April 18 - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

April 25 - Miller Park - Milwaukee, Wis.

May 2 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minn.

May 7* - iThink Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, Fla.

May 9 - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Fla.

May 13* - BankPlus Amphitheater - Southaven, Miss.

May 14* - Brandon Amphitheater - Brandon, Miss.

May 16 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Ga.

May 22 - Minute Maid Park - Houston, Texas

May 23 - Alamodome - San Antonio, Texas

May 28* - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

For more information on the canceled shows, click here.