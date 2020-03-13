Jordyn Woods Reacts to Backlash for Wearing an Abaya to a Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Jordyn Woods is addressing some of the criticism she's received after wearing an abaya during a visit to Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old model shared glamorous shots of herself at the mosque on Instagram, wearing the black garment typically worn by Muslim women in parts of the Middle East. However, not all the responses were positive. One follower commented that she had "mocked" the religion of Islam, which Woods responded to.

"I'm sorry if I offended you but in order to enter the mosque you have to wear an abaya…," she responded. "In no world would I try to mock another person nor culture."

She later shared a video of herself in the abaya set to Beyonce's "Freedom," and again explained why she wore it.

"For those of you who don't know in order to enter the Mosque you must wear an Abaya," she wrote. "It was such an amazing experience getting to see the beauty of another culture. The view from my hotel though, is everything 😍 @jumeirahsaadiyat."

Woods did acknowledge she was still learning, when one user wrote, "OK, but isn't the whole point to cover ur hair."

"Understood," she wrote.

"I just got properly educated," she also wrote in another response. "Thanks sis."

But Woods did get a fair share of defenders in the comments section.

"I wish everyone in the comments would move, y'all know she not tying to disrespect y'all 😭 let her live in peace damn!," one user wrote.

"You're so nice because you really don't owe any of these people an explanation," another comment reads. "You wanted to get into the mosque so therefore you did whatever they asked you to do. Regardless of anyone else's approval, they allowed you in because you met their requirements! That's it!"

