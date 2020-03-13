'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley's Season Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

Warner Bros. Television Group announced the news on Friday, just hours before production was supposed to begin at the Bachelor mansion.

"With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin," they said in a statement to ET. "There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based."

While co-hosting ET on Wednesday, host Chris Harrison opened up about how the pandemic had affected the franchise, revealing that the previously expected spinoff Summer Games was in jeopardy.

"We've had to already knock [The Bachelorette] down to North America. We're not going to be doing the elaborate all-around-the-world tour, because you just can't right now," he explained. "So, we're going to stay obviously around the United States, and closer to home when we go on set. There are massive amounts of handwashing stations. We are having a part of a trailer where we will have a doctor. You can be checked out. So, there's a ton of precautions being taken."

"We had international travel set to begin very soon, in the next few weeks. Luckily, unlike Amazing Race or Survivor, which are already in production, we were weeks away from production," he continued. "So, it was a 180 for us. It was a quick turnaround, but luckily we had enough time to fix this. The good news is, once we're all on campus, it's a little bit of our own self-quarantine."

Crawley's season was set to premiere on Monday, May 18. Her cast was announced on Wednesday. See more on The Bachelor in the video below.

