Tom Hanks Reveals He and Rita Wilson Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus.

The celebrity couple, who is currently in Australia, confirmed the news via Instagram on Wednesday, sending a message to their fans.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks began. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."



"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

More to come...