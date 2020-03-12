Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Celebrity Friends Send Well Wishes Following Their Coronavirus Diagnosis

Hollywood is sending well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Shortly after the 63-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife, also 63, tested positive for COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, on Wednesday, their celebrity friends took to social media to send them well-wishes. The married couple is currently in Australia, where Hanks was working on pre-production for Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film.

Marlon Wayans was one of the first to comment on Hanks' post, writing, "DAMN YOU TOM!!! You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus."

"That one was mine damn it!" he added. "Curses 🤬 😂 get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey. Always my nizzle."

Reese Witherspoon and Jack Black kept their messages simple. "Please take care," Witherspoon wrote, with Black adding, "Sending love."

Meanwhile on Twitter, Tim Allen shared a pic of Buzz Lightyear from Disney's Toy Story 3, accompanied with the message, "Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well!"

Woody,

I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well! pic.twitter.com/5mZUsh60SN — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 12, 2020

"Love and get well soon and come home soon to you and @RitaWilson," Julia Louis-Dreyfus added in her own tweet.

Love and get well soon and come home soon to you and @RitaWilson — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) March 12, 2020

Hanks and Wilson are the first known celebrities to have contracted coronavirus. Their announcement came just a few minutes before the National Basketball Association suspended the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert preliminarily tested positive for the flu-like virus.

See more reactions below:

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson. The NBA!



Trumpers? Can we agree that this isn’t a hoax?



Can’t you see how dangerous this president is? He’s been lying to us for weeks. Can’t you see how dangerous Fox News is? They’ve been corroborating his lies. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 12, 2020

Ok, now we all have someone we love diagnosed with #coronavirus.



Send Tom Hanks and his wife Rita some love: https://t.co/Cdf2bIRNel — Ann Curry (@AnnCurry) March 12, 2020

Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 12, 2020

115,000 Coronavirus cases worldwide. 4,200 people killed and some Americans didn't think shit was real until Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and the NBA were hit with it. Start using your own brain and stop waiting until celebrities are impacted to take things serious. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) March 12, 2020

Tomorrow when your mom texts you that Tom Hanks has the Coronavirus. Don’t tell her you already know. Let her have this one. — Tommy Johnagin (@tommyjohnagin) March 12, 2020

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote on Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."



"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

