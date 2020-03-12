NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The 2019-2020 NBA season is ending early.

The National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, and has decided to suspend the rest of the season.

"The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena," the statement reads. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Most of Wednesday's games, including New Orleans Pelicans', will be played as planned.

Upon finding out of the NBA season suspension, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was recorded looking shocked during his team's game.

Mark Cuban's reaction says it allpic.twitter.com/v5pHxr4KyY — RotoGrinders (@RotoGrinders) March 12, 2020

Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, tweeted: "This is crazy."

This is crazy 😳😳😳 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) March 12, 2020

For more major and Hollywood events that have been cancelled, see below.

