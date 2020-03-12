Kate Beckinsale Says Harvey Weinstein Berated Her for Not Dressing Sexy at 'Serendipity' Premiere

After Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and criminal sexual assault, Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to share her story about the disgraced movie mogul.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress recalled an alleged incident that took place just weeks after the tragic events of September 11, 2001, when she went to Weinstein's home after the New York City premiere for her film, Serendipity.

"We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible. But Harvey insisted," she said of Weinstein, whose company produced the film.

Beckinsale went on to note that Weinstein invited her and her young daughter, Lily, to his house the next day for a playdate with his daughter. After sending the girls off with the nanny, Beckinsale claims he verbally assaulted her.

"He started screaming 'you stupid f**king C**T, you C**T you ruined my premiere.' I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake," Beckinsale wrote. "He said, 'If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your a** you shake your t*ts you do not go down it looking like a f**king lesbian you stupid f**king c**t.'"

At the premiere, Beckinsale wore an all-white suit, which she explained she wore out respect. The look apparently displeased Weinstein.

"The shock made me burst into tears. I tried to say 'Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party,'" she continued. "He said, 'I don’t care - it’s my f**king premiere and if I want p***y on the red carpet that’s what I get.'"

The British star went on to note that she "was punished" for her decision, "and for other instances where I said no to him for years, insidiously and seeming irreversibly."

She concluded her post by commenting on Weinstein's sentencing, writing, "Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry."

This isn't the first time Beckinsale has spoken out against Weinstein. In 2017, shortly after allegations surrounding the producer came to light, the actress claimed Weinstein sexually harassed her as a teenager.

"After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning, I left uneasy but unscathed," Beckinsale wrote at the time. "A few years later, he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not."

RELATED CONTENT:

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced: Mira Sorvino, Ronan Farrow and More React

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Verdict, Sentencing, and What Comes Next

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison