Tyler Cameron's Best Friend Is a Contestant on Clare Crawley's 'The Bachelorette'

Looks like Tyler Cameron has talked his best friend, Matt James, into joining The Bachelorette!

Fans were shook on Wednesday after ABC revealed the full list of the 32 men who will compete for Clare Crawley's heart on the upcoming season of the reality dating series. While scrolling through headshots of the potential suitors, fans immediately recognized Matt, who makes frequent appearances on Tyler's Instagram.

"Our next Bachelor for sure. He'll definitely be top 6," one fan exclaimed, with another writing, "Matt and Tyler together in Paradise this summer!!!! Yes!!!"

Of course, Matt won't have to look too far for advice, as Tyler knows exactly what it's like to be on The Bachelorette. The reality star was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season, and beloved by Bachelor Nation.

As we patiently wait to see if Matt has what it takes to win over Clare, here's some of our favorite swoonworthy photos of the 28-year-old out and about with his BFF:

