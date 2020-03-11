'The Bachelor': Hannah Ann Sluss Opens Up About Peter Weber Telling Her He 'Needed to Talk to Hannah Brown'

Hannah Ann Sluss saw several red flags after her engagement to Peter Weber -- but him needing to talk to Hannah Brown was the first.

Viewers watched the 23-year-old model accept Weber's proposal on Tuesday's season finale of The Bachelor, only for them to break up months later. In a brutal sit-down on After the Final Rose, Sluss slammed Weber for not being fully honest with her about his feelings. She also name-dropped Brown in a scathing moment -- saying that Weber saying he needed closure from the former Bachelorette should have been her first warning that something was wrong.

"The beginning of January was when he approached me that he needed to speak to Hannah Brown," Sluss explained during her appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, hosted by Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. Sluss and Weber had gotten engaged in Australia in November.

"He told me he needed to talk to Hannah Brown because he needed closure. He tried to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that," Sluss continued. Weber's declaration occurred around the time Brown's appearances on The Bacheloraired (Jan. 6 and Jan. 13), and as she told Lindsay and Kufin, she was unaware of the emotional conversation that Weber and Brown had on the show.

"I was not on that group date with him and Hannah Brown. I had not seen that episode of them all cozy on the couch, crying, her possibly coming back in the house. I had no idea! None!" Sluss shared. "So, when he brought that up, I'm like, 'Wait, what?... Why should I feel comfortable with this?'"

According to Sluss, "That was the first red flag." "I was questioning my own self because he was trying to convince me that was something that he needed. I'm like, 'I don't quite feel settled with that,'" she said.

Weber saying he needed to talk to Brown came "about a week before" the Bachelor and Sluss broke up in late January. She recalled how Weber's energy shifted toward the end of their engagement, saying, 'The season started, I have unresolved issues.'"

"When I showed up to the breakup, that was the first time I heard him say, 'I can't give you my full heart,'" explained Sluss, who said Weber didn't have any concerns about their relationship until January. "We actually had talked that morning that we weren't going to break up. We were going to work through it."

As she noted on Tuesday's season finale, Weber had also not fully discussed with her his feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett. Weber and Prewett ended the season trying to take their romance one step at a time, despite disapproval from his family.

"Peter does not completely own up to the full truth," Sluss said on the podcast.

"He is consistently indecisive and confused," she shared. "I deserve more than someone half loving me... I felt like me being so clear and not playing mind games with him, he would give me that in return."

