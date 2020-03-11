Nikki Bella Shares How Her Sex Life With Artem Chigvintsev Has Changed Since Getting Pregnant

Nikki Bella is dealing with many firsts during her pregnancy, including making time for fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The Total Bellas star opened up about how her and Artem's sex life has changed since getting pregnant, on her latest The Bellas Podcast with sister Brie Bella and guest Vanessa Lachey.

"I feel bad because Artem and I, we went from in the honeymoon stage, and then we got engaged, and then I found out I was pregnant two weeks later," Nikki explains. "Everything changed so quickly. He has to deal with crazy hormones right now and trying to piece life together and I deal with a lot of construction."

"So, poor guy, we went from honeymoon stage to seven-year-itch…Our sex life goes so on and off. And I don't know if it's me," she shares, adding that the night before was the first time she told Chigvintsev she was in the mood.

Vanessa, who shares three children with husband Nick Lachey, did give her tips on having a healthy sex life, suggesting shower sex. Nikki joked that, at this time, they need a "bigger shower."

Meanwhile, Nikki also touched on not feeling as sexy and beautiful at times. However, Vanessa gave her some words of encouragement.

"I know you said you don't feel as sexy, but every single man that I've ever asked is like, 'My wife or my fiancée or my girlfriend has never been more beautiful and more sexy than when she's pregnant,'" she says. "So, I guarantee, it's hard, whatever you're feeling. [But] they're like, no. You're holding half of them, literally."

Nikki and Artem got engaged in France in November, but didn't share the exciting news until January. The professional wrestler also announced in late January that she and her twin sister are pregnant and expecting their bundles of joys within two weeks of each other.

Last month, when Nikki and Artem co-hosted ET, they opened up about Nikki's pregnancy and how the mom-to-be told the dancer he was going to be a dad.

"I kept getting these thoughts in my head to take a test. I did not think it would say positive at all," Nikki told ET. "And I put the test on his bag and he literally walked in and was like, 'Is this yours?' and I'm like, 'No, I went in and grabbed Brie's pregnancy's test and put it on your suitcase!?'"

"That's what I thought," Artem chimed in. "[We were] talking about Brie getting pregnant at the time."

See more in the video below.

