Here's When the 'Avengers' Theme Park Opens at Disneyland

Avengers -- and any non-superheroes who've shelled out for a Disneyland ticket -- assemble.

Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed land within Disneyland's California Adventure, officially has an opening date: July 18, 2020. Not only that, but Disney has announced that Tom Holland will lend his voice to the in-park Peter Parker in an all-new ride, WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Like all Marvel universes, this one has an interconnected story: The site is a former Stark Industries complex that Tony Stark (played onscreen by Robert Downey Jr, though whether he appears within the park is TBD) offered up as a training campus for the next generation of heroes.

Avengers Campus is billed as a "fully immersive land" featuring two rides: The Spidey attraction, which has superheroes-in-training assisting Peter in stopping the Spider-Bots wreaking havoc on the campus, and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, the MCU-branded revamp of Tower of Terror that has been up and running since 2017.

Parkgoers will also be able to visit Doctor Strange's Sanctum for a "once-in-infinite-lifetimes chance to learn the secrets of the mystic arts" and nosh at the Pym Test Kitchen -- with a menu of gigantized and shrunken snacks -- or the trusty shawarma cart. And when you've had your fix of that superhero life, just bop on over to Galaxy's Edge to spend time with the gang from Star Wars.

