Chris Harrison Wouldn't Be 'Shocked' If Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Got Back Together (Exclusive)

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's recent reunion has fans hoping they'll get back together -- and Chris Harrison wouldn't be surprised if it actually happens.

The former Bachelorette reportedly joined Cameron in Jupiter, Florida, over the weekend to celebrate the life of his late mother, Andrea Cameron, who died of a brain aneurysm. Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima on Wednesday that he thinks the exes are "just friends," but he wouldn't be surprised if they gave things another shot romantically.

"Yeah, it wouldn't shock me. I think they'd be great together," he shared. "But they're probably just friends."

Cameron was runner-up on Brown's season of The Bachelorette last year. While she got engaged to Jed Wyatt on the show, they broke up weeks later after Wyatt made headlines that he came on the show with a girlfriend back home. On her live finale, Brown asked to get a drink with Cameron.

Brown and Cameron were spotted together in Los Angeles after her finale, but he later moved to New York and started dating Gigi Hadid. Months later, Cameron's romance with Hadid fizzled out. Brown considered giving things another shot with Peter Weber on his season of The Bachelor, but decided against it; she went on to win Dancing With the Stars last fall.

In early September, Brown revealed that she had kept in touch with Cameron, and messaged him when his dad was sick. The pair appeared to continue to be on good terms, and in October, Cameron said he was rooting for Brown to win DWTS.

Brown recently ran into another ex, Wyatt, at Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party last month. The former pageant queen's good friend, Demi Burnett, told ET that Brown and Wyatt were mature upon seeing each other.

"I think Hannah is doing the most amazing things she can be doing. She's living her best life and I think she just needs to do that for a little bit, and if somebody comes along, somebody comes along," Burnett said. "She's a rock star, she's doing all the best things, so she doesn't need to worry about a man."

Cameron's best friend, Matt James, was revealed on Wednesday to have joined the cast of Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. See more in the video below.

