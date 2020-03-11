Cardi B Posts Intense Instagram Video ‘Panicking’ About Coronavirus

Cardi B certainly isn't remaining calm during the coronavirus outbreak. The 27-year-old rapper took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video of herself in a bikini look with a chain mesh dress over top, "panicking" about the spread of the disease.

"Government, let me tell y'all mother f**kers something," she shouted in the clip. "I don't know what the f**k this coronavirus is about. I don't understand how this s**t was from Wuhan, China, now all of the sudden this s**t is on mother f**king tour."

Cardi added that the recent news of the virus' spread has gotten to her, adding, "And let me tell y'all something, I ain't even gonna front. A b**ch is scared. I'm a little scared. You know what I'm saying? Like, s**t got me panicking."

She captioned the video, "Ya keep playing I’m deada** F**KIN SCARED. I’m stocking up on food."

There have been more than 1,000 reported cases of the virus in the U.S., with the outbreak causing many big events like Coachella, SXSW, and concert dates to be cancelled or postponed. Many celebrities have responded to the news, sporting face masks and avoiding travel.

