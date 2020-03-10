'The Bachelor': Here's Who Peter Weber's Mom Was Crying About In That Dramatic Promo

Few Bachelor finale promos have been as iconic as Peter Weber's -- and we have his mom, Barbara, to thank for that.

For months, fans have watched on the edge of their seats as promos showed Barbara in tears, pleading with her son not to "let her go." Well, on night one of Peter's Bachelor finale on Monday night, we finally got our answer: who is "her"?

After getting emotional following Madison's visit -- telling Peter that she had prayed on the pair's rocky relationship, Barbara said she thought God had already answered her prayers and put the right person -- Hannah Ann -- in his path. Not only that, she told Peter he knows it too, because of all the issues with Madison.

"Madison's a sweet girl... but Hannah Ann's an angel on Earth," Barb told the camera. "A mother's intuition is never wrong!"

"Hannah Ann loves you with all her heart," she pleaded with her son during the family's emotional meeting. "Don't let her go! Don't let her go! Bring her home to us! We will welcome her with open arms... She's a dream come true, and God has placed her there for you. That's what love stories are made out of!"

Her emotions brought tears to Peter's eyes as well, but he was frustrated by his mother's dismissal of Madison, telling her she "has to stop doing this."

"It sucks," he added of her lop-sided support for his final two.

"I trust you with all my heart, because I love you with all of my heart," Barb assured him. "I love you so much."

So, after Barbara's pleas, do things work out for Peter this season? Host Chris Harrison teased at the Women Tell All that not even Peter knows how his season ends. The half-Cuban Bachelor confirmed as much to ET at the taping, saying that things "continue to unfold until the very last second. And I don't know when that last second occurred."

The pilot also interestingly told ET that he believes in having more than one soulmate.

"I've always been a firm believer that the heart wants what it wants, and I think this experience for sure has shown me that there's not just one soulmate out there," he admitted. "I think at some point in my life, I used to think that, and I've definitely been able to give my heart to more than one person."

When asked if he's with his soulmate now, Peter replied, "I hope so." "I sure hope so," he added. "That'd be great."

The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

