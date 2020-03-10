Meghan Markle's Commonwealth Day Style Resembles Princess Diana's Maternity Look

Did Meghan Markle pay tribute to the late Princess Diana in her last official appearance as a senior member of the royal family? The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and other members of the family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Meghan dressed to impress in a kelly green Emilia Wickstead cape dress with a matching William Chambers fascinator hat. The bold look quickly reminded longtime royalists of another style worn by Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, in 1982 at the Trooping the Colour, less than one month before the birth of Prince William.

For the special occasion, Diana also donned an all-green ensemble, though her maternity gown was much less fitted, flowing out over her growing bump. It's really the women's fascinators that have fans talking notice as they both appear to have nearly identical netting attached to the sides and the top of the hats.

Both Meghan and Kate have worn looks that have been compared to Princess Diana's style in the past. They've also worn actual pieces from Diana's collection. Two of the diamonds in Meghan's engagement ring come from Diana's private collection, and she's also worn Diana's accessories publicly several times, including their first day of her and Harry's royal tour of Australia when she announced her pregnancy with son Archie.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are now preparing to transition out of their roles as senior royals on March 31. Monday's event was their last scheduled appearance in a royal capacity. They will now split their time between North America and the United Kingdom, and will become financially independent moving forward.

