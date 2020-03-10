Kourtney Kardashian Says She'll Never Apologize for Kissing Her Kids on the Lips

Kourtney Kardashian isn't letting the haters get to her. The 40-year-old mother of three gets candid about the things she'll never apologize for in a new interview for supermodel Rose Huntington-Whiteley's website, Rose Inc.

"No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad," she explains. "The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks."

The reality star opens up about the criticism she won't stand for when it comes to parenting her and ex Scott Disick's three children, 10-year-old son Mason, 7-year-old daughter Penelope and 5-year-old son Reign.

When asked what she'll never apologize for, Kourtney replies, "Kissing my kids on the lips."

As for when Kourtney feels most "desirable," she reveals it's when she's "naked -- tiger stripes and all," a reference to her stretch marks, which she's shown off in several swimsuit pics in the past.

Kourtney also pokes fun at her past feud with her younger sister, Kim Kardashian West. When asked what people get right about her, she replies, "That I’m the most interesting to look at."

As for what people get wrong about her, she quips, "That I’m the least interesting to look at." This is in reference to Kim's now-infamous diss that Kourtney was the "least interesting" of her sisters to look at.

Kourtney and Kim don't stop feuding in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watch the clip below to see the sisters have a physical altercation.

