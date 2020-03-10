Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting ready to take a big step! The A-list couple, who got engaged one year ago, are gearing up to blend their families with a wedding later this year.

In an interview with ES Magazine last September, Lopez said that marriage is "important" to both her and Rodriguez because they "come from traditional Latin families ."

"Everyone wants somebody to grow old with," she said. "At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn't, really."

Rodriguez left the planning to his fiancée

Last year, the former baseball pro told Strahan, Sara and Keke that he planned to "just show up" to his nuptials.

"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is -- you do a lot of nodding," he said. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

Though Rodriguez entrusted Lopez with planning their big day, the singer told ET in May that she was making the arrangements slowly.

"I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so, you know, we are [taking it slow]," she said. "There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed."

Despite the lack of rush, Lopez told ET at the time that she had been "looking at everything" from dresses to wedding venues since Rodriguez popped the question.

It could be a destination wedding

During his September appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke, Rodriguez did tease one thing about his wedding day.

"I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue. It's gonna be a long flight," he said.

"He's just saying things," Lopez told ET of her fiancé's comment shortly thereafter. "We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don't know yet."

It will likely be a summer wedding

Though an exact location remains unclear, a source told ET in February that the wedding date is locked down for this summer.

"Jennifer and Alex plan to get married in the summer, and can’t wait for the big day," the source said. "Jennifer and Alex already do everything together and are basically married, but are excited to make it official."

The guest list may be long

While a source told ET in February that the couple's wedding "will be gorgeous, but not huge," Rodriguez told Strahan, Sara and Keke that their guest list philosophy is "the more the merrier."

"I would say exes are invited to the wedding," he added. "All-inclusive."

ET's source confirmed Rodriguez's statement, saying that they couple "will be inviting their exes." Lopez has been married three times, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis.

"The couple is all love," the source noted. "The couple wants it to be a fun celebration of love with their closest family and friends."

Their kids will have important roles

Though the wedding is about bringing Lopez and Rodriguez together, for the couple it's equally about combining their two families. Lopez has 12-year-old twins Emme and Max with Anthony, while Rodriguez and Scurtis share daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.

"Both of their children will play a big part in the wedding," a source told ET in February.

Max will have a special role in the ceremony, with Lopez telling ET last year that her son will "of course" be walking her down the aisle.

They'll both likely get emotional during the ceremony

Last July, Lopez told ET that her biggest wish for the ceremony was "that both of us are just standing up straight and don't faint." Meanwhile, Rodriguez told Strahan, Sara and Keke that he and Lopez will both probably "shed some tears."

