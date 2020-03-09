Spice Girls Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton Attend Brooklyn Beckham’s 21st Birthday With Victoria

Baby, Ginger, Posh! There was a mini Spice Girls reunion over the weekend at Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday party. In addition to Brooklyn's "posh" mom, Victoria Beckham, attending the soiree, her former girl group pals, Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), were also at the gathering.

Geri, 47, shared a sweet pic of herself and Emma, 44, posing with Brooklyn, adding a throwback shot of Geri holding her own daughter, Bluebell, with her arm around a young Brooklyn.

"Happy 21st Birthday @brooklynbeckham. Oh how you’ve grown! 👏🏻," Geri captioned the pics.

Victoria, 45, also posted photos with her gal pals at the party, and shared a pic of Emma and her husband, Jade Jones, posing with herself and husband David Beckham. The foursome previously met up in December, just months after the Spice Girls wrapped their reunion tour which Victoria did not participate in or attend.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Story

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Stories

The birthday boy himself also shared images from the event on Instagram, writing, "Thank you mum and dad for throwing such an amazing party last night x to all my friends thank you for being part of a night I will never forget ❤️"

For more with the Spice Girls, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria Beckham Has Mini Spice Girls Reunion With Emma Bunton After Missing Tour

Victoria Beckham Pulls Out Her Spice Girls Moves in TikTok Video With Son Romeo

Mel B Expresses 'Disappointment' Over Victoria Beckham Not Showing Up to Any Spice Girls Tour Shows