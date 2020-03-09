Katy Perry Got to Tell Her Grandmother Her Pregnancy News Before Her Death: Watch

Katy Perry is taking the time to remember her beloved 99-year-old grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson. The pregnant 35-year-old pop star shared several sweet tributes to her late grandmother on social media.

"A song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace," Perry tweeted, posting a choral version of Bill Douglas' "Deep Peace."

She also took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos of her grandmother, who posed with former president Barack Obama and Perry's fiance, Orlando Bloom, in some shots.

In one touching video, Perry visited her grandmother in her hospital bed to share the news of her pregnancy. Ann is unable to communicate, but seems to react to the news, jokingly saying, "Uh-uh," when Perry tells her she has a baby in her belly.

"I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday," Perry wrote. "My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include 'are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!' There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally."

"A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her," she continued. "She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did."

Perry goes on to note that her grandmother "was a fighter," who "survived the Great Depression, raised three kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas."

Perry added that her own wit, authenticity, stubbornness, fighter spirit, and style comes from her grandmother.

"May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️," Perry wrote of her future child.

Perry first announced her pregnancy in the music video for her new single, "Never Worn White." Over the weekend, she told the crowd in Melbourne, Australia, that she's hoping for a baby girl.

