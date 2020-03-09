Brad Pitt Skipped BAFTAS to Be at Daughter's Surgery

Brad Pitt skipped the British Academy of Film and Television awards to be with his daughter as she underwent surgery, ET has learned.

In February, Pitt's Once Upon a Time costar, Margot Robbie, read a pre-written acceptance speech on behalf of the actor when he was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor statue at the annual awards show.

On Monday, a source told ET that the reason for Pitt's BAFTAs absence was that he was at the surgery of one of his daughters. Page Six was first to report.

The news comes a day after Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, penned an essay for Time, in which she revealed that two of her daughters had undergone surgery.

"I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter [15-year-old Zahara], and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery," Jolie wrote. "They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of."

While Jolie didn't mention any specific names in the article, only referring to Zahara as her eldest daughter, ET has learned that Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 13, were the two kids who underwent surgery. Jolie and Pitt are also parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

