Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Daughter Natalia Posing at Kobe and Gianna Memorial

Vanessa Bryant has been very outspoken about her appreciation for the outpouring of love and support for her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna.

The deluge of fan tributes have included everything from hand-written letters to street art murals honoring the father and daughter, and gracing dozens of buildings all across Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Vanessa showed her appreciation for a particularly beautiful wall mural -- showing Kobe kissing Gianna on the head -- when she snapped a photo of daughter Natalia posing in front of the sentimental artwork.

"❤️my babies. Natalia. #winterformal," Vanessa captioned the photo, which shows her 17-year-old daughter smiling brightly in a blue and white dress and standing between the painted depictions of her late dad and 13-year-old sister.

Kobe and Gianna, as well as seven other victims, died in a tragic helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

During a massive, emotional memorial service held in their honor at the Staples Center on Feb. 24, Vanessa spoke publicly for the first time since the accident, paying tribute to her young daughter's bond with her adoring dad.

"My baby girl, Gianna Bryant, is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. She would always kiss me goodnight and kiss me good morning… She was daddy's girl but I know she loved mama, and she would always show me and tell me how much she loved me," Vanessa shared. "She was one of my very best friends."

"Her smile was like sunshine," she shared. "Her smile took up her entire face like mine. Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious, it was pure and genuine. Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated toward each other."

"We will not be able to see Gigi go to high school with [her sister] Natalia and ask her how her day went," she continued, breaking down in tears. "We didn’t get the chance to teach her how to drive a car. I won't be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day. I'll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her daddy, dance on the dance floor with me or have babies of her own."

Vanessa -- who is also mother to 3-year-old daughter Bianka and 8-month-old daughter Capri -- also reflected on Kobe's connection with his eldest daughter.

"He shared a love of movies and a breakdown of films with Natalia. He enjoyed renting out theaters and taking Natalia to watch the newest Star Wars movie or Harry Potter films. And they would have movie marathons and he would enjoy every second of it," she shared. "He loved your typical tear-jerkers too. He liked watching Stepmom, Steel Magnolias and Little Women. He had a tender heart."

See the video below for more on Vanessa's deeply powerful and heartfelt eulogy.

