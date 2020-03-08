Nicole Kidman, Michelle Obama, Pink and More Stars Celebrate International Women's Day With Inspiring Posts
Sunday marked International Women's Day, and many celebs took to social media to celebrate the occasion, and share inspiring messages about the significance of the day and the women in their lives.
The commemorative occasion -- which highlights the ongoing fight for women's rights and the battle for equality -- was championed by both famous women and men as they shared their support for the cause.
Nicole Kidman was one of the A-list movie stars who took to Instagram to mark the occasion, and she shared a snapshot of herself in an embrace with her mother, Janelle, and her younger sister, Antonia.
"We can always use more opportunities to celebrate the deeply special women in our lives," the Oscar winner captioned the cute pic. "Thinking of my beautiful Mumma and sister @AntoniaKidman today for #InternationalWomensDay 💕"
Meanwhile, former First Lady Michelle Obama used the day as an opportunity to get the word out about her organization, the Girls Opportunity Alliance -- a program under the auspices of the Obama Foundation which seeks to empower young women across the globe by providing educational opportunities.
"Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Today, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating women all over the world—and in renewing our commitment to empowering the next generation," Obama wrote. "We started the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance to support adolescent girls who face barriers to education so they can pursue their passions, fulfill their boundless potential, and make their voices heard."
Singer Pink also celebrated the day with a family snapshot showing herself and her two adorable children -- 3-year-old son Jameson and 8-year-old daughter Willow -- laying on the ground in what appears to be a backstage green room, possibly before a concert.
"Strong women: may we know them, may we raise them, may we be them," the Beautiful Trauma artist wrote alongside the sweet snapshot.
Meanwhile, actress and international activist Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her visit to Ethiopia while serving as a goodwill ambassador for Unicef, where she sat with a woman named Hasina, who amazed Chopra with her bold and self-determined spirit.
"Unstoppable. Fierce. Determined. Hasina is all this and more. I met her during my visit to Ethiopia with @unicef. She blew me away with her grit and purpose, standing up for right to continue going to school and to decide her own future," Chopra wrote, in part, before explaining how Hasina had escaped a situation in which she was almost forced to marry a man against her will.
"Hasina is one of the many girls who dream of a future where every girl can be a girl - not a bride, not a victim of violence or discrimination. Nothing but a powerful, unstoppable girl ready to take on the world," she continued. "It’s your turn… I’d love to hear your stories of girls you admire and why. Just post in the comments below or using the hashtags below. On #InternationalWomensDay… AND every day, let’s lift every girl up! #W4W #GenerationEquality #EndChildMarriage."
Many male stars also came out to support the cause and share messages of appreciation and love for the women in their lives and the importance of standing up for equality.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, for example, shared three separate posts celebrating his three daughters -- Simone, 18, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 1.
The first pic showed Johnson and his eldest daughter -- who just began her training to become a professional WWE wrestler -- standing in front of a Wrestle Mania ring, which he captioned, "Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and blaze your own @wwenxt @wwe path. Proud of you and as you go down the road, I’ll always have your back. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter."
As for his tributes to his youngest daughters, Johnson wrote, "Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day." He added, alongside a video of himself and Tiana, "I can’t promise you I’ll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine."
Here's a look at how many other stars commemorated the meaningful holiday:
This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved. On this International Women’s Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness. Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s strengths today.
Happy International Women’s Day!! I am beyond blessed to be surrounded by so many incredible women. My girls are my everything, and I could not be more proud of the women they have become.. smart, strong, amazing moms to my grandkids, hard working women that inspire so many, including me, every single day! It brings me so much joy to see my grandkids grow, and I can’t wait to see everything they will achieve knowing that nothing is impossible with passion and dedication! To all women and girls reading this, today let’s celebrate!! Celebrate who you are today and who you will become tomorrow! Here to us, ladies! 💗 #HappyInternationalWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay
