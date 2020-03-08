Maren Morris Slays The Houston Rodeo While 9 Months Pregnant: See Her Bedazzled Baby Bump

Maren Morris knows how to put on a show -- nine months pregnant or otherwise!

The "All My Favorite People" singer made her Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debut at NRG Stadium on Saturday night, just weeks before she's set to give birth to her and husband Ryan Hurd's first child together.

"If I go into labor during this show, it's all good because it just means that my kid really wanted to be born in Texas," she reportedly told the crowd.



"He's kicking," Morris added of her soon-to-be baby boy. "He knows that my adrenaline is on full blast."

The 29-year-old singer stunned on stage in a curve-hugging nude ensemble that brought sparkle to her performance -- and her baby bump.

Ahead of the show, Morris shared a video to her Instagram Story of herself watching the Selena movie, featuring Jennifer Lopez recreating Selena Quintanilla's iconic 1995 Astrodome performance. The singer also shared a pic of M.I.A. performing at the GRAMMYs while nine months pregnant, declaring that was the energy she intended to bring to the crowd.

After the show, Morris basked in the success of her Houston Rodeo set. "That’s a wrap, Texas. #9monthsAndDidTheFreakingRodeo 🤠🤠🤠," she wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with ET last week, Hurd opened up about how Morris was balancing work with pregnancy.

"We've been really careful about where we push it with her," he confessed. "We're not going to be able to make the ACMs this year, which is obviously disappointing, because we love celebrating country music, but there's more important things right now."

"Obviously you can't do everything, even if you aren't having a baby," Hurd continued. "Honestly, the way things are going for her, she's going to have more opportunities to go to all of these award shows. It is a bummer to miss it, but we'll be back. She will, especially."



Hurd also discussed how he and Morris have had conversations about how they plan to raise their child while still maintaining their careers.

"We've made sure that we've invested in people to be around us, to support us, while we are parenting a child. It's really special to do it with somebody that’s equally as excited about our personal life as she is about her career, but also isn't sacrificing one or the other. Nobody's asking anybody to choose here, and that’s a really cool thing," he shared. "It takes a lot of work, and a lot of thought, and, honestly, sometimes a lot of money. But for us, it's been really special to plan that and make that decision as a family."

