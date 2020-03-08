Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Officially Back Together, Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially a couple again.

A source tells ET that the two are back together following their October 2019 split -- and "have been for about a month."

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," the source explains. "Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

"Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it," the source continues, adding, "at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

Fans started speculating about Jenner and Scott's relationship status after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted throwback photos of herself cozying up to Scott on her Instagram Story last month.

Jenner and Scott -- who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi -- have been spotted together multiple times since their October breakup. After an Oscars party in Los Angeles last month, a source told ET the two were "in love."

"Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age," the source said. "The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so they are better now than ever."



Scott recently confessed during an interview with XXL Magazine that he would "always" love Jenner.



"I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will," he declared. "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

See more on Jenner and Scott in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Better Than Ever' While Attending Oscars Party

Kylie Jenner Shares Old Photos of Herself Cozying Up to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Supports Ex Travis Scott With a Style Statement