Jared Leto Says He 'Nearly Died' While Rocky Climbing -- See the Scary Video

Jared Leto is recalling a very scary moment in his life.

The Oscar winner and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman took to social media on Saturday to share how he "nearly died" during a recent rock climbing trip.

"Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and a ripped rope. "Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below."

"It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy," he added in a second post with video of the moment. "The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅 🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night…"

It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night... pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

Leto received a number of supportive comments and messages from fans, who also urged him to be safe. It appears as if Leto and Honnold are frequent rock climbers. The musician posted a photo of the two out in the wild back in October.

He also shared a daring pic of him climbing a massive boulder back in August. "A friend asked me - so I’m asking you. What do you want your future to be? ‍♂️ #livelikeadream," he captioned the shot.

Meanwhile, up next for Leto is starring as Dr. Michael Morbius, aka Marvel's Living Vampire, in Morbius. A character who first debuted in the pages of Spider-Man comics, Morbius is a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist-turned-bloodsucking antihero.

Morbius joins Tom Hardy's Venom in Sony Picture's Marvel-verse of movies about Spider-Man's gallery of rogues, albeit sans Spider-Man himself. The film hits theaters on July 31.

