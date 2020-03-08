Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter's First Red Carpet as Zaya

Dwyane Wade couldn't be more proud of his 12-year-old daughter as she walked her first red carpet as Zaya on Saturday night.

The NBA star stepped out with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and Zaya at the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex -- where Wade says Zaya killed it on the red carpet.

"Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her," he wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards."

The Wade family sported coordinating ensembles featuring jade and fuchsia accents, which designer Rich Fresh said were per Zaya's request.

"Zaya how does that custom @richfresh feel???" Wade wrote on Instagram. "Last night was a dope experience for our family."

"Thank you to @betterbrothersla and the #truthawards for recognizing our good friends @jasonbolden @adair_curtis with the Bussiness Leadership Award. The Truth Awards was created to recognize and highlight the accomplishments of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In doing so, they increase the awareness of there contributions to Society, Popular Culture and the Arts, and help refocus the lens through which they are seen," he added. "The Truth Awards also provides funding for scholarships that supports educational opportunities for youth in the LGBTQ+ community! ✊🏾🖤."

Wade introduced the world to Zaya last month and opened up about the moment she shared she wanted to be referred to with female pronouns. In an interview with ET, Wade discussed his decision to share Zaya's journey publicly.

"Well, we're not the only family that deals with all the things we've spoken about. We're not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter into the world," Wade began, referencing his and Union's struggle to welcome their baby girl, Kaavia. "We're not the only family that's had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child."

"We understand the position we've been put in, especially in our community, and even though it's not always a popular thing to speak out on issues that people are uncomfortable with or not as educated on, but this is the platform that God gave me and my family," he explained. "So, we use it."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are Proud Parents at 12-Year-Old Zaya’s Choir Performance

Dwyane Wade Says Zaya Grappled With Her Identity From Age of 3: 'I Had to Check Myself'

Dwyane Wade on How Zaya's Journey Has Helped Him Grow as a Person (Exclusive)