Orlando Bloom Fawns Over Pregnant Katy Perry in Sweet Post

Orlando Bloom is one happy man!

The Carnival Row star took to Instagram on Saturday to fawn over his pregnant fiancée, Katy Perry, in a sweet post. Bloom, 43, shared a photo of the "Firework" singer and her baby bump at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 event, which took place earlier in the day.

"My babies blooming ❤️," the Lord of the Rings actor wrote alongside the photo. Many celeb friends and fans couldn't help but congratulate him for becoming a father again. Bloom is already dad to 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. This is his and Perry's first child together.

The American Idol judge is currently in Australia, where she will be performing during the women's cricket game. The event marked the singer's first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

Mike Owen-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Perry announced on Wednesday that she was pregnant in her "Never Worn White" music video, via a closing shot of her cradling her bare baby bump. After the video dropped, she confirmed the news in an Instagram Live session, where she also revealed that she is due in the summer.

In an interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff on Thursday, Perry explained that her pregnancy wasn't an accident, and the timing felt right.

"Well, it wasn't on accident," she said. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this. And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that's kind of how it happens, you know?"

