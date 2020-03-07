Artem Chigvintsev Proposes to Nikki Bella in 'Total Bellas' Season 5 Teaser -- Watch

This is how it all went down.

In a new teaser for season five of Total Bellas, released on Thursday, fans get a look at how Artem Chigvintsev proposed to Nikki Bella. The former Dancing With the Stars pro can be seen wearing a tuxedo, holding a glass of champagne and a ring box in the other hand, as he gets down on one knee and asks a very important question.

"Will you marry me?" he says as the clip then shows a gorgeous Bella, dressed in a brown-and-gold dress, looking shocked as she holds a rose to her face.

The cute couple -- who are also expecting their first child together -- got engaged in France in November, but didn't share the exciting news until January.

"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," the 37-year-old dancer tweeted at the time, alongside a photo of Bella showing off her stunning engagement ring. "So excited for what’s to come. I love you more than anything and thank you for saying 'Yes.'"

The reality star wrote on Instagram, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Meanwhile, the professional wrestler also announced in late January that she and her twin sister, Brie, are pregnant and expecting their bundles of joys within two weeks of each other.

Last month, when Bella and Chigvintsev co-hosted ET, they opened up about their pregnancy and how the mom-to-be told the dancer he was going to be a dad.

"I kept getting these thoughts in my head to take a test. I did not think it would say positive at all," Bella told ET's Keltie Knight. "And I put the test on his bag and he literally walked in and was like, 'Is this yours?' and I'm like, 'No, I went in and grabbed Brie's pregnancy's test and put it on your suitcase!?'"

"That's what I thought," Chigvintsev chimed in. "[We were] talking about Brie getting pregnant at the time."

The two also confessed that they know their baby's gender, but aren’t sharing the news anytime soon. "Artem and I discussed with everyone, and we're like, we really want to save it for Total Bellas, so we can actually have surprises that draw people to the episodes like Game of Thrones!" the expectant mother said.

Hear more of what they shared in the video below. Total Bellas returns April 9 on E!

