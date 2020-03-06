Reese Witherspoon Is Feeling 'Overwhelmed' Amid Coronavirus Concerns & Tennessee Tornados

Amid a slew of natural disasters, pandemic fears and general political rancor in recent weeks, Reese Witherspoon is sharing an important message about taking time to process your emotions.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and admitted to feeling overwhelmed to the point of tears after the devastating tornados that touched down in Tennessee and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"This morning, a friend said to me, 'I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment' and I started to cry," Witherspoon wrote, alongside a contemplative snapshot of her 7-year-old son, Tennessee, standing on the beach with his feet in the shorebreak. "I just felt so heavy-hearted."

"There is so much happening... a devastating storm in my hometown of #Nashville, people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord," she continued. "Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday."

The Oscar-winning actress explained that it's "days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole," but having a moment to just think and breath made a difference.

"My friend offered me a moment. To just feel sad. So I wanted to offer it to you all. A moment or a day or a week. Take what you need," she wrote. "Remember that pain is inevitable. But friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies are very real too."

"We are in this together. Let’s take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD," she concluded."

For more on the deadly Tornado that ripped through Tennessee -- as well as the outpouring of love, support and generosity shown by celebs in the wake of the tragedy -- see the video below.

