Kim Kardashian's Video of Her Kids Is So Chaotic Moms Everywhere Will Relate

Kim Kardashian West's lifestyle may seem glamorous on the outside, but when it comes to parenting, she's just like us!

The reality star took to Twitter on Friday, sharing a chaotic video of her and husband Kanye West's four children -- North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months -- that moms everywhere can relate to. In the clip, the kids can be seen hiding, eating and playing in an "airplane" fort that North built out of cardboard and boxes.

At one point, to the annoyance of her mom, fans learn that North woke Psalm up so that her youngest sibling could partake in the activities. "Northie, you woke him up?" Kim asks, as her daughter hilariously responds, "Noooo."

Kim videotaped the epic mom moment and shared it to Twitter, captioning it, "Morning Fort Trains," with a laughing face emoji.

Morning Fort Trains 😂 pic.twitter.com/4auYsDODDW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2020

The cute video comes just a few days after North made headlines for rapping at Kanye's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris, France. While models walked the runway, the aspiring songstress belted out her own adorable beats, which included lyrics like, "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Walk to the streets, yeah," and "Cool, cute, cool, yeah!"

Toward the end of North's performance, Kanye joined her onstage, with a giant smile that expressed just how proud he was to witness his daughter's shining moment. Watch below:

