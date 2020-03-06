Justin Bieber Jokes He Has an 'Arranged Marriage' to Hailey

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were always meant to be! The 26-year-old singer stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Friday's episode and tells guest host Demi Lovato about the first time he met his wife.

"We met in the early mornings of a Today show taping. I'm pretty sure she didn't want to be there. Her dad dragged her out of bed in the morning," Justin says. "... I think because she was raised Christian, they found out that I was [too]."

"I think it was an arranged marriage, I'm pretty sure. Looking back now, I'm like, 'It was definitely an arranged marriage. They set this whole thing up,'" he quips. "Since she was raised Christian it was like, 'I want to introduce you to Justin and his mom. They have similar values and believe the same things. We think you guys would be good friends.'"

Justin seems stunned by his realization, exclaiming, " It was definitely an arranged marriage now that I'm thinking about it. Goodness gracious!"

During the sit down, Justin also discusses his upcoming tour revealing that he's excited for his "first time traveling married." Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018 and had a second ceremony one year later.

"We're going to do a lot of fun stuff," he says. "See the world, do it together. It's gonna be cool."

Before the tour kicks off, though, Justin and Hailey are spending time at home, where they've been getting into some reality TV shows.

"We've been watching [Love Is Blind] and it's insane. But it's crazy and I love it," he shares, before adding that they also watch The Bachelor and even ran into this season's lead, Peter Weber, at church recently.

"I went up to him and I was like, 'I feel like I know you,'" Bieber recalls.

Justin and Demi also get real about their similar experiences in the industry during the episode.

"I think for a while I tried to run away from some stuff. I tried to run away from the industry, tried to run away from what I felt like God wanted me to do," he says. "But I feel like this is what you and I are meant to do. You're meant to entertain and sing, and I think same as me. So when we run away from that, we become less happy."

Watch the video below for more on Bieber.

