Mischa Barton Slams New 'Hills' Cast Member Caroline D'Amore After She's Cut From the Show

Mischa Barton did not take kindly to the news that she will not be returning to The Hills: New Beginningsfor the reality show's second season, or that Caroline D'Amore will be taking her place.

The 34-year-old O.C. alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a photo of the news from Us Weekly.

"Lol. Where do people get their reporting from? As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring a** pasta bowls 🍝👀 and greasy pizza on tv," Barton wrote. "Tried that it was like watching paint dry. 😂 Get the story straight first. @usweekly."

She later commented on the post, "Nobody knows what’s really gone on / is going on behind the scenes and I just can’t stand false reporting. Nothing bothers me more."

ET previously reported that Barton will not be returning to the MTV series, noting that she is the only cast member from the first season not to be asked back.

D'Amore is a 35-year-old DJ, actress, and songwriter, who also serves as the CEO of PizzaGirl. She has been married to musician Bobby Alt since 2012 and the pair share one daughter, Isabella.

Shortly after Barton's diss, D'Amore took to Instagram, writing, "Thank you for the sudden surge in @pizzagirlofficial sales this morning. #notstoopingtoyourlevel @mischabarton REAL women don’t bully other women 🍕💋."

It's clear that D'Amore is already one of the cast, sharing several videos on Wednesday night of herself with stars Justin Bobby Brescia and Kaitlynn Carter filming at home.

