Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Booed in First Joint Appearance Since Royal Drama

They're back! After relocating to Canada in January, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first joint appearance on Thursday night. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.

Meghan looked incredible in a fitted turquoise, short-sleeved, knee-length Victoria Beckham dress and navy heels, pulling her long hair back in a sleek ponytail and holding a small navy clutch purse. Prince Harry looked dapper in a navy suit.

Though it was raining in London, Harry held an umbrella over him and his wife. The couple was greeted by both cheers and a loud boo.

Upon arrival, they signed a guest book before attending the awards ceremony.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage

There were mostly cheers on the couple’s arrival but one loud boo pic.twitter.com/4fOGUM9NFa — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 5, 2020

Harry and Meghan arrive pic.twitter.com/j7YAXtMJI7 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 5, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex charting to @RossKemp inside the @EndeavourFund Awards pic.twitter.com/JH48T6gu5X — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 5, 2020

The Endeavour Fund Awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The couple previously attended the event in 2018, when they were still engaged, and in 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with the couple's son, Archie.

This marks the first time the pair have been seen at a public event since they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. They are splitting their time between North America and the United Kingdom and will become financially independent from the royal family.

Earlier in the day, Meghan was spotted smiling outside of The Goring Hotel in London. ET has learned that Harry and Meghan were at the hotel for a private lunch.

Their official transition will happen on March 31. During this visit to the U.K., the couple will take part in a variety of events both together and solo, including attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday.

