Enrique Iglesias Reveals His and Anna Kournikova's 1-Month-Old Daughter's Name

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's newborn daughter has the sweetest name.

The "Hero" singer has been enjoying his time with his new baby girl, but has stayed mum about his new bundle of joy until now. Iglesias revealed that his 5-week-old baby girl's name is Mary, or Masha in Russian -- as Kournikova is from Russia -- in an interview with People, published on Thursday. Little Mary was born on Jan. 30, but it wasn't until Feb. 13 that the Spanish singer and the former tennis star confirmed their "sunshine's" birth.

He and Kournikova both posted photos from the delivery room on their Instagram that day. The couple is also parents to 2-year-old twins, daughter Lucy and son Nicholas.

ET caught up with Iglesias, as well as Ricky Martin after they announced their joint tour on Wednesday, where he opened up about being a father to a newborn again.

"I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time! I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world," Iglesias told ET.

When asked if he is embracing the diaper changes and baby bottles, Iglesias replied, "I actually am. I'm pretty hands-on."

He also shared that he would love for his kids to follow in their athlete mother's footsteps and take up sports when they're older, rather than be musicians like himself. "I can honestly tell you, if I had to pick one, definitely sports," Iglesias confessed. "Yeah, I would say yes, just because I love sports. I love golf, I love tennis, and I would not mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis."

"I don't want to become one of these obsessive fathers, but I told Anna, I said, 'You can be the best coach in the world,'" he shared, adding that he and Kournikova challenge each other to tennis matches. "I think I can beat her, but that's what I say all the time. But she lets me win."

