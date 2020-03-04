Scheana Shay Is Using Psychics to Help Track Down Her Missing Cousin (Exclusive)

Scheana Shay is looking for any help her family can get in finding her missing cousin.

The Vanderpump Rules star opened up to ET's Brice Sander on Tuesday, and explained the frightening situation facing her and her mother following the disappearance of her mom's cousin, Phillip Tate, late last month.

"It's been a week and as of last night we don't have any strong leads," Shay shared, somberly.

Tate, 67, was last seen visiting his mother-in-law at Westmont Village Facility retirement community in Riverside, California, before he wandered off, and has not been seen since.

According to Shay, she and her family have been doing everything in their power, from reaching out and spreading the word among her fans and followers and employing search teams to look for him.

Shay's even turned to less conventional methods in the hope of uncovering any new leads.

"We actually sought the help of a couple psychics that I know," she explained. However, it seems that it hasn't been as fruitful as she may have hoped. "As much as they can say, like, you know, 'We see a lot of trees,' or 'He's dehydrated.' They said that we're close, but we're not there."

"And now that it's been a week, we don't know how far he could have gotten," she added. "Now it's not just in the Riverside area."

"The fact that he didn't have his cellphone on him, and none of his credit cards have been used, it's just really scary," Shay said. "And it's so sad, because he has dementia and he's diabetic. Like, you don't know -- what if he fell into a diabetic coma, and someone just thinks he's a homeless guy on the side of the street and doesn't think anything of it?"

However, they have no plans of giving up and are going to keep doing what they can to find answers.

"So we're just keeping our prayers and the search parties are out there," Shay shared. "It's just so frustrating because we just feel so helpless, because there's nothing we can do."

The family also issued a public statement asking the public for help: "We love our Phil and just want him back home with us. If you think you have any leads, big or small, please contact 911 as the Riverside Sheriff’s Department and the Police Department are working around the clock on this investigation."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Scheana Shay Gives Her Blessing to Ex-Fling Robby Hayes' Romance With 'Siesta Key' Star (Exclusive)

My 5: The Biggest Lessons 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Learned From Being on Reality TV (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Scheana Shay Explodes on 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars, Storms Off